Pope Francis will remain in the hospital and will continue to receive treatment for a lung infection, according to a Vatican spokesperson.

Diagnostic testing revealed that Pope Francis suffered from a respiratory tract illness after he was admitted to hospital on Friday.

According to Vatican News, the 88-year-old pontiff enjoyed a “restful night” at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli Hospital.

The pope was admitted to Rome’s largest hospital after reportedly grappling with a bout of bronchitis for about a week, the Vatican confirmed.

Also read: https://www.tvcnews.tv/2025/02/pope-francis-admitted-to-hospital-for-bronchitis-treatment/

Pope Francis has struggled with multiple health battles over the last few years, including surgeries in 2021 and 2023, as well as longstanding knee issues, which have resulted in his using a wheelchair.

In his autobiography, the pope chalked up his health issues to his age, saying “the Church is governed using the head and the heart, not the legs.”

The pope also suffered from two recent falls, one in December and another in January. After the second fall, which occurred at his residence, Pope Francis’ arm was put in a sling to immobilise it. The Vatican said at the time that this was done as “a precautionary measure.”

Gemelli hospital, Rome’s largest, has a special suite for treating popes, and is known especially for treating the late Pope John Paul II often during his long papacy.