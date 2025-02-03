The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has successfully rescued a young woman from the clutches of a suspected armed robber and ritualist, launching an immediate manhunt for the fleeing suspect.

On January 31, 2025, at approximately 11:30 AM, the Command received a distress call from a hotel in the Wuse area of the FCT, reporting suspicious activity in one of their rooms.

Responding swiftly, police operatives arrived at the scene and discovered a 25-year-old woman, Promise Eze, from Ebonyi State, tied to a small chair with her mouth covered in plaster.

She was found unconscious and in distress. Officers acted immediately, freeing her from captivity and rushing her to Wuse District Hospital, where she was resuscitated.

Preliminary investigations revealed a disturbing pattern of deception and violence.

The victim had checked into the hotel a day earlier, on January 30, 2025, at about 7:00 AM, in the company of a man who identified himself as Emmanuel Okoro from Lagos State.

However, during police questioning, the victim disclosed that she had met the suspect online, where he introduced himself under the alias Michael Prince, claiming to be an oil company employee based in Delta State.

Initially, he invited her to Delta, but after she declined, they agreed to meet in Abuja.

Tragically, what was meant to be an innocent meeting turned into a harrowing ordeal.

The suspect allegedly brandished a dagger, using it to threaten and subdue the victim before restraining her by tying her hands and legs and taping her mouth shut inside the bathroom.

He then fled the scene, stealing her two mobile phones. Alarmingly, before escaping, the victim overheard him speaking to suspected accomplices over the phone, informing them that he was on his way to regroup before returning to the hotel to “finish the job.”

Recognising the gravity of this heinous act, the FCT Police Command has launched a full-scale manhunt for the suspect and is working tirelessly to ensure his immediate arrest.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT, CP Olatunji Disu, psc, strongly condemns this act of violence and urges residents—especially young women—to exercise caution when meeting individuals they do not know personally.

The CP reassures the public that the FCT Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

He also calls on anyone with relevant information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to immediately contact the police through the following: Emergency Lines: 08032003913.

Complaint Response Unit: 08107314192 The FCT Police Command remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and properties and urges the public to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and cooperate with law enforcement to keep our communities safe.