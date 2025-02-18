The Anambra State Police Command has rescued 18 children who are suspected to be victims of child trafficking in the State.

The Command also arrested three suspects in connection with the plot to traffic the children out of Anambra State to a yet to be disclosed place.

According to the Police Commissioner, Okoye Orutigu, the three suspects are helping the Police in its investigation, adding that the 18 children have been handed over to the state government for intensive medical attention and rehabilitation.

He said: “I am pleased to address you and Ndi Anambra today on yet another breakthrough on our commitment to protecting vulnerable children and combating human trafficking in the State”

“Police Operatives attached to 3-3 divisional Headquarters on an intelligent-led information investigation on 15/2/2025 arrested one Mr Odinakachukwu Okorie ‘M’, Ifunanya Ogbonna ‘F’ and a fake medical doctor, Mr Daniel Ikebuilo ‘M’ and rescued 10 malnourished looking children in an apartment in Inland-town Onitsha.

“The Divisional Police Headquarters have been monitoring one of the alleged suspects, Odinakachukwu in the area on the receipt of a report on 28/07/2024 about a missing 6-year-old boy in the neighbourhood.

“The operatives having enough evidence quickly arrested Odinakachukwu Okorie on the receipt of the second complaint on 13/2/2025 of a missing 5-year-old girl in the same area.

“During interrogation, the suspect mentioned Ifunanya as part of the child stealing syndicate.

“Further revelation led to the rescue of both children earlier reported missing and the arrest of Mr Daniel Ikebuilo (a Fake Doctor). Before their Odinakachukwu and Ifunaya confessed to have perfected their plans to flee with the 5-year-old girl to Abuja.

“Ifunanya also confessed to having sold the child for N1,000,000 to Mr Daniel.

“The Police still acting on information gathered, further rescued eight other children in an apartment in Inland town, Onitsha.

“To this end, the Command sought the assistance of the Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Women’s Affairs for custody, medical attention, and care to help the children recover from the ordeal.

“This achievement highlights the importance of community-police collaboration and intelligence gathering in combating child trafficking.

“Lastly, the Command calls on anyone looking for his or her child to come to Anambra State Police Command for necessary action and possible reunion with their parent.” he said.