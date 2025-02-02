As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and curb crimes and criminality, bringing it to the absolute minimal, the Nigeria Police Force has intensified the crackdown on various sorts of organized crime and crimes against person, particularly human trafficking and kidnapping.

In furtherance of the IGP’s directive on the due implementation of Police’s action plan for the year 2025, police operatives attached to the Kaduna State Command, on the 31st of January 2025, at about 7pm, apprehended 3 persons identified as Samson Peter ‘m’ aged 25 yrs, Haruna Duniya ‘m’ aged 45 yrs, and Abdulazaq Olawole ‘m’ aged 58 yrs.

The suspects were arrested while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle.

The victims were rescued, and the investigation is still ongoing.

Similarly, on January 29 2025, Police operatives of the Ogun State Command carried out a covert operation and located the den of kidnappers responsible for an earlier reported abduction on January 25 2025.

Upon sighting the operatives, the gang engaged the Police operatives in a gun duel.

The confrontation led to the neutralization of 5 of the gang members and the successful rescue of the 3 kidnapped victims, with the recovery of some arms and ammunition of various calibres, 3 mobile phones and the cash sum of N5.2 million (Five million, two hundred thousand Naira only).

Also recovered, were the vehicles of the kidnapped victims.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, commends the operatives for their exhibition of gallantry, dedication to duty and patriotism.

The IGP further encourages all Police Officers to remain relentless towards the goal of achieving peace and reassures members of the public that the Police Force remains committed to effectively combatting all security threats.