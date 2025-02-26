As part of the ongoing efforts of the Nigeria Police Force to combat crime, particularly organised crime, the Force has made significant breakthroughs, including the recovery of illegal firearms, the arrest of suspects, and the rescue of kidnapping victims.

These successes underscore the commitment of the police force to ensuring the safety and security of the good citizens of our dear country.

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force across the country have geared up efforts in combatting various sorts of organized crime including banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery and the likes.

In Taraba State, Police Operatives acting on credible intelligence, successfully stormed a criminal hideout in the Wamunchi dry season rice farms on February 26, 2025.

The operation resulted in the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, seven rounds of live ammunition, the arrest of twenty (20) male suspects, and the recovery of one motorcycle, three Dane guns, and a bow and arrow.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and the suspects are currently being profiled.

Meanwhile, in Oyo State, following a report of a kidnapping incident at Agede Village, Moniya, Ibadan on February 25 2025, a coordinated response by the tactical teams of the Oyo State Police Command, and local security outfits, resulted in the safe rescue of three abductees: Olori Hakimat Sadia, ‘F’ 50 yrs, Olori Rakyat ‘F’ 45 yrs, and Monsuru Ganiyu ‘M’ 20 yrs, who were all abducted from the palace of Baale Tajudeen Inaolaji on February 24 2025, by ten armed men, and the arrest of one of the abductors.

The IGP commends the bravery and swift action of these gallant officers who have demonstrated their commitment as police officers to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

In the same vein, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of the FID – Intelligence Response Team (IRT) tactical team to prioritize the safe rescue of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, the Afenifere Youth Leader, who was kidnapped on February 17 2025, while en route to Abuja.

The NPF is fully committed to the safe return of Prince Ojajuni and is deploying all necessary resources and expertise to achieve this objective.

However, the Police urges members of the public to exercise caution and refrain from engaging in social media speculation or sharing unverified information regarding the ongoing rescue efforts.

Such activities can inadvertently jeopardize the operation and potentially endanger the safety of the victim.

The Nigeria Police Force will continue to actively pursue and dismantle all criminal elements operating within our communities in the ultimate goal to establish peace and safety.