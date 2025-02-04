The Ogun State Police Command has grilled the embattled Olorile of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale Ogunjobi, for assaulting an elderly man, Mr. Areola Abraham and subjecting him to verbal abuse.

A trending Social media video showed Mr Areola Abraham prostrating before Oba Ogunjobi who could be heard verbally attacking the elderly man.

He also allegedly shoved the man’s cap off his head in a humiliating manner, and alleged uncivil conduct that compelled the Ogun State Government to swiftly suspend him for six months.

Given the gravity of the incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowo, ordered a thorough and discreet investigation into the matter, assuring that the rule of law and fundamental human rights principles in the instant case would be enforced.

Oba Ogunjobi and his victim reported at the State Criminal Investigation Department Eleweran on Monday where their statements were obtained.

Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Omolola Odutola, the Police Public Relations Officer Ogun State Police Command, confirmed this, saying the Command condemned any form of assault, harassment and violence regardless of the individuals involved.

CSP Odutola added that the command would ensure that justice is served.