The Ogun State Police Command has declared Habeeb Okikiola Olalomi, popularly known as Portable, wanted for his involvement in a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

The names of the attacked officials were given b the Command as TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi.

In a statement, the command’s spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said the attack was carried out on February 5, at about 10a.m., when the officials, from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office, were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

The officials encountered an elderly man, later identified as Portable’s father, at Odogwu Bar in the area, and when they identified themselves and requesting the approved building plan, the father informed them that his son was unavailable.

The PPRO said: “However, moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, led a gang of nine thugs in a violent attack on the unarmed officials.

“The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command, which subsequently escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further action.

“Nine accomplices were arrested, but Portable fled the scene and has since gone into hiding.”

CSP Odutola said that despite multiple formal invitations were sent to him, requesting his presence at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, Portable deliberately ignored them without cause or legal representation.

The command has since his repeated refusal to honour invitation obtained a valid Court warrant for his arrest and thereby declared him wanted for the violent attack.