The Nigeria Police Force has significantly intensified its operational strategies as part of decisive response to threats of violent and organised crimes, leading to notable successes in neutralising criminal activities and enhancing internal security.

In a recent operation on 14th February, 2025, unknown armed men invaded Gobiraje Village in Suru LGA of Kebbi State and kidnapped one Umaru Bawa ‘m’ aged 60 yrs.

Police Operatives attached to the Kebbi State Command, upon the receipt of the report, trailed the suspects to Tundafari Forest in the Dakingari axis of the State and engaged them in a fierce gun duel.

Consequently, 4 of the kidnappers were neutralised and 1 arrested with fatal injuries while the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt.

The operatives also recovered the cash sum of Three Million Naira (N3,000,000) already paid to the kidnappers as ransom.

Earlier, on February 8, 2025, operatives of the Nigeria Police Force attached to the Imo State Command, in collaboration with other security agencies carried out a tactical operation targeting an IPOB/ESN terrorist camp located in Ezioha Mbaitolu within the Umuele Umuaka Njaba LGA of the State.

The operation led to the neutralization of 2 ESN Kingpins, the recovery of 7 AK-47 rifles, 13 pump-action guns, hundreds of assorted live ammunition, and the successful dislodgement of the camp.

As a follow up, on February 9 2025, the operatives moved to the Nkwukwo Forest in Mbaitoli LGA, at the boundary with Ubachima Forest in Awomama Oru West LGA, Imo State, where the team intercepted a group of terrorists who opened fire upon sighting the police.

During the ensuing exchange, 3 terrorist kingpins were further neutralised, 2 AK47 rifles each loaded with 36 rounds of live ammunition, 1 pump-action gun, 1 cutlass, 4 motorcycles, and various criminal charms were as well recovered.

These operations not only reflect the commitment of the Force to maintaining law and order but also show the determination to dismantle criminal networks that threaten the safety of citizens.

The Inspector-General of Police IGP, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commended the brave efforts of the operatives involved and emphasised the need for continued vigilance in the fight against crime.

The Force assures members of the public that these operations will continue with renewed vigour as it strives to ensure a safer environment for all Nigerians.

As part of these ongoing efforts, the IGP has called for increased intelligence gathering, community engagement, and prompt reporting of suspicious activities by citizens.

The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to protecting lives and property, reinforcing community trust, and fostering a peaceful and secure nation.