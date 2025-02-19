The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has received the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Somtochukwu Udeze, alongside other Honourable Members of the House and high-ranking officials of political parties in the State, at the Police Headquarters, Awka.

During the meeting, CP Orutugu called for calm and assured the delegation that the Command is taking all necessary steps to ensure the re-arrest of the fleeing suspect and that justice will be served.

He reiterated the Command’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and maintaining public confidence in the security architecture of the state.

The Commissioner further briefed the delegation on the measures already implemented to apprehend the two suspects currently at large, as well as the disciplinary actions initiated against the officers involved in the regrettable incident.

Among those in attendance were the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Somtochukwu Udeze; the Majority Leader, Hon. Engr. Sir Ikenna Sylvester Ofodeme; Hon. Jude Ifenanyi Umennajiego; the State Chairman of the Labour Party; and other senior political delegates.

The meeting concluded with a solemn one-minute silence in honour of the late Honourable Justice Azuka.