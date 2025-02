The Ekiti State police command has arrested two men in connection with the death of a teenager in Emure Ekiti.

Police public relations officer, Sunday Abutu, confirmed this when contacted by TVC News on Monday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday when the sixteen year old girl in the company of her brother were on their way to the farm.

They were waylaid by two men but the brother escaped before the teenager was killed for allegedly resisting attempts by the men to rape her.