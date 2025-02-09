As part of its commitment to strengthening national security and curbing crime across the nation, the Nigeria Police Force continues to implement proactive strategies to address criminal activities effectively.

These efforts reflect the determination to create a safer environment for all citizens while reinforcing public trust in the security apparatus. The recent successful operations carried out by Police operatives across the nation serve as a testament to this ongoing dedication to protect the lives and property of all residents in the country.

In one of such cases at the Lagos State Police Command, a team of policemen from the Satellite Division during routine patrols on February 7th, 2025, intercepted a suspected hoodlum identified as Wisdom Obi ‘m’, 24 years. The suspect was riding an unregistered motorcycle at the Abule Ado bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Amuwo Odofin. Upon searching the suspect, a brownie pistol along with 13 rounds of live ammunition was discovered concealed within an MP3 radio. The suspect was taken into custody, with the motorcycle and recovered items documented as exhibits, while investigation continues.

Similarly, on February 7, 2025, another team of officers from the Orile Iganmu Division apprehended four suspected traffic robbers: Kadir Ibrahim ‘m’, Ifeanyin John ‘m’, Oduwole Shola ‘m’, and Rilwan Olajuwon ‘m’, while they were attempting to rob passengers of a broken-down vehicle at the Ascon White Sand area of Orile Iganmu. The suspects are currently in custody as investigations proceed. The police strongly advises citizens to exercise vigilance and be wary of the cunning schemes of traffic robbers who blend in as innocent traffic traders, preying on unsuspecting individuals who find themselves entrapped in congested routes.

Earlier, on February 5, 2025, the Ikoyi Division in Lagos State received reports regarding a violent confrontation between two individuals, Okeke Johnchris ‘m’, and William Wisdom ‘m’, aged 33, at Falomo Square, Ikoyi. Following a heated argument, Okeke allegedly rammed his Lexus saloon car into William, inflicting severe injuries. William was rushed to Gbagada General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A team of detectives visited the scene, and the deceased was taken to IDH Morgue in Yaba for an autopsy. The suspect has been apprehended and is currently in police custody pending conclusion of investigations and arraignment.

The Nigeria Police Force uses this medium to caution citizens against violent confrontations and encourage those offended to seek proper redress through stipulated legal procedures. Citizens must avoid taking the law into their hands. The Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, working diligently to combat crime while upholding the fundamental principles of justice.