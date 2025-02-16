Police Operatives attached to 3-3 Divisional Headquarters acted swiftly on a report on 15th February 2025 and arrested one Christian Ndubuisi who allegedly murdered his elder brother over a minor disagreement.

Preliminary information had it that the suspect during a fight with the deceased, used a bottle he broke and stabbed his elder brother.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and was confirmed dead by a doctor on duty

The Commissioner of Police CP Ikioye Orutugu, notes that the incident serves as a sober reminder of the importance of conflict resolution and anger management.

He noted that it was very tragic to hear that a minor disagreement escalated into a violent confrontation, resulting in the loss of life.

The CP further directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka, assuring that justice will be served.