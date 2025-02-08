Police in Kebbi have apprehended 165 suspected illegal immigrants from Francophone countries, including Burkina Faso, Benin Republic, Niger Republic, Mali, and Ivory Coast.

According to a statement issued, the suspected illegal immigrants were discovered in a three bedroom flat at Kuwait area, Birnin Kebbi following intelligence.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Nafiu Abubakar, revealed that the suspects comprised 35 nationals from Burkina Faso, 110 from Ivory Coast, 11 from Benin Republic, 5 from Niger Republic, and 4 from Mali.

“Investigation further revealed that, they are residing in Nigeria without any valid documents and allegedly involved in Qnet Ponzi Scheme.

The police spokesman said on conclusion of the preliminary investigations by the Command, the arrested suspected immigrants were transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, for the continuation of investigation and further necessary action.