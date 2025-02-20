Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested nine male suspects in separate operations as part of ongoing efforts to sustain proactive and results-driven policing in the State.

The suspects were arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, tricycles and generator theft, vandalism, and the stealing of streetlight poles in separate operations.

A locally made pistol loaded with a live cartridge, two tricycles, an electric generator, and a vandalised and stolen streetlight pole were recovered from the suspects.

On February 17, 2025, at about 11:27 a.m., Police Operatives attached to the Unity Division of the Command, in collaboration with the Neighbourhood Watch Group, arrested 20-year-old Onyebuchi Ukwu and recovered a locally fabricated pistol loaded with one live cartridge.

Investigations are ongoing to apprehend his gang members, alleged to have been involved in criminal activities in the Nike axis of the Enugu metropolis.

In another operation, Police Operatives attached to New Haven Division, on February 18, 2025, at about 12:30 a.m., arrested one Samuel Kalu, for allegedly stealing a Bajaj tricycle from where parked at Edenwu Street, New Haven, Enugu.

The suspect confessed to the crime, while the tricycle earlier stolen on February 17, 2025, was recovered and identified by its owner.

The same Operatives from New Haven Division, on February 15, 2025, while on routine patrol, intercepted and arrested one Ibrahim Ayuba (male, aged 23) and recovered a blue-coloured Kemage Generator valued at N700,000.00. Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to having stolen the generator, while the owner identified the generator as his.

The two suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded in the Correctional Custodial Centre.

Similarly, Police Operatives attached to the Emene Division, while on routine patrol along Nkwubor/Adoration Road, Enugu, on February 9, 2025, intercepted a Bajaj tricycle without a registration number.

The rider, Arinze Onyia (male, aged 33), was arrested.

During interrogation, the suspect could not provide a satisfactory account of the tricycle’s ownership.

Further investigation revealed that the tricycle had been reported stolen from where it was parked at Adoration Ground, Enugu, on February 12, 2024.

He will be arraigned in court once investigations are concluded.

Furthermore, on February 7, 2025, police operatives attached to the Enugu Area Command leveraged credible intelligence and arrested three male suspects, namely: David Biome, Emmanuel Philip, and Abdullahi Yusuf, for vandalizing and stealing solar streetlights installed by the Enugu State Government around Okpara Square, Enugu. One of the stolen streetlight poles was recovered from them.

Further interrogation led to the arrest of two male criminal receivers, Lawal Mudan and John Alex, at New Artisan, Enugu, on February 10, 2025. The suspects have been arraigned in court and remanded at the Correctional Custodial Centre.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, has commended the operational successes and tasked the command’s operatives to remain resolute and proactive in cracking down on unrepentant criminal elements in the state.

He has encouraged citizens to continue to be law-abiding, vigilant, and supportive.