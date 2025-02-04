The suspended traditional ruler of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Adewale has been arraigned before the Ifo Magistrate Court.

He faced a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.

The arraignment follows a viral video depicting the monarch allegedly assaulting, verbally abusing, and even threatening to kill an elderly man, Areola Abraham.

He has been admitted to bail, while the case has been adjourned to the 6th of March 2025 for further hearing.