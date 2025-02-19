Philippine Vice-President, Sara Duterte has petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn an impeachment complaint against her, marking her first legal move in fighting the case that could lead to her removal and a lifetime ban from public service.

On February 5, the lower house impeached Ms Duterte on charges of budget irregularities, accumulating unusual riches, and allegedly endangering the lives of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the first lady, and the house speaker.

Ms Duterte, the daughter of the country’s outspoken former leader, is viewed as a strong candidate for the 2028 presidential race.

She has constantly denied wrongdoing, claiming that the impeachment attempt, which came amid a strained relationship with Mr Marcos, was politically driven.

In a plea to the Supreme Court, Ms. Duterte accused the lower chamber of “grave abuse of discretion” when it “deliberately circumvented” a constitutional safeguard barring multiple impeachment proceedings against the same official within a year.

Ms Duterte also asked the court to stop the upper house from proceeding with the impeachment trial, which the Senate president has previously indicated could start in June, following mid-term elections in May.

The upper house’s 24 senators will act as jurors in the impeachment hearing, which may result in Ms. Duterte’s removal from office and a lifetime ban from public office, thereby ending her chances of becoming president.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, House leaders claimed that Ms Duterte’s “desperate” decision was intended to “evade accountability.”