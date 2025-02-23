The Foundation for Peace Professionals (PeacePro) has called on the government of Djibouti to take immediate steps toward initiating the evacuation of all foreign military bases from its territory.

This appeal follows France’s official withdrawal from its last military base in Ivory Coast, marking another significant step in the ongoing demilitarization of Africa.

In a statement issued by PeacePro’s Executive Director, Abdulrazaq Hamzat, the organization emphasized the need for African nations to reclaim full sovereignty over their security affairs.

Hamzat noted that Djibouti, which currently hosts military bases from multiple foreign powers—including the United States, China, France, and Japan—should take proactive steps in line with the growing movement of African nations rejecting external military presence.

“We commend Ivory Coast for this decisive move, which strengthens Africa’s sovereignty and independence in security matters. Djibouti must now follow suit and reconsider its role as a hub for foreign military operations,” Hamzat stated.

PeacePro has been leading an aggressive campaign for the demilitarization of Africa, setting a target to achieve at least 80% reduction of foreign military bases by the end of 2025.

Hamzat noted that the closure of French bases in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad, and now Ivory Coast is a testament to the success of this movement.

Djibouti, located at the strategic Horn of Africa, remains one of the most militarized territories on the continent due to its hosting of multiple foreign forces, often under the justification of counterterrorism and maritime security.

However, PeacePro insists that African nations should prioritize self-reliance in defense and security matters rather than depend on external forces.

Recall that PeacePro had recently condemned the United States’ proposal to bomb alleged terrorist camps across Africa, urging African governments to reject the plan.

The organisation argued that previous U.S. military interventions have escalated crises rather than resolving them.

As momentum builds across Africa for military independence, PeacePro vows to intensify its advocacy in 2025, ensuring that more countries take concrete action toward closing foreign bases and strengthening indigenous security frameworks.