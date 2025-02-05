The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has convened an emergency meeting in Abuja to address the escalating leadership crisis within the party, particularly the dispute over the National Secretary position.

The meeting started at 12:00 noon,with key party stakeholders to deliberate on recent developments and hear updates from the committee led by former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki.

TVC NEWS understands that the meeting comes amid growing tensions between factions loyal to Samuel Anyanwu and those supporting Sunday Ude-Okoye, both of whom are laying claim to the PDP National Secretary position.