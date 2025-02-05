The PDP Board of Trustees has adopted the report of Tanimu Turaki, recognising Sunday Ude-Okoye as National Secretary.

The crisis over the position of National Secretary of the former ruling party has been rocking it to its foundation with Senator Sam Anyanwu refusing to step down from the position following the adoption of Ude-Okoye by the South East where it was zoned to.

The situation led to an exchange of blows by factions loyal to both claimants leading to injuries just a week ago.

What is however not clear is if the decision will lead to a cessation of hostilities and return to tranquility for the former ruling party.