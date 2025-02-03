The Oyo State Government has inaugurated the committee for the coronation of the new Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo.



The inauguration was conducted by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters Ademola Ojo.

According the Commissioner in a statement, the coronation has been scheduled to hold on April 5, 2025 at Oliveth Baptist High School, Oyo.

The statement notes that the development follows the official presentation of the staff and certificate of office to Oba Owoade by Governor Seyi Makinde on January 13, 2025.

The Commissioner also disclosed that the installation committee has been broken down into sub committees for effective coordination and planning towards a smooth coronation ceremony.

The newly formed committee comprises members from the Alaafin’s palace, the Oyo State Government, and other key stakeholders. Their mandate includes organizing a coronation ceremony that honors the rich cultural heritage of the Oyo Kingdom.

Members of the installation committee include:

1. Hon. Ademola OJO, Commissioner For LG/Chieftaincy Matters

2. Prince Abiodun OWOADE

3. Prince Adeniyi OWOADE

4. ALGON Chairman, Oyo state

5. Executive Chairman, Atiba LG

6. Salami B. Akeem, Chairman, Oyo West 7. Afijio LG Chairman, AIKOMO E. Olufemi

8. Executive Chairman, Oyo East LG

9. Prof. MUSIBAU Babatunde (Commissioner for Budget

10. E. A Security, Sunday ODUKOYA

11. DG Protocol

12, DR. Ganiyu AJADI

13 Honorable Member, House of Reps

14. Hon. OYEKOLA Gbenga (OYHA Member)

15. IMMA BOLAJI

16. MR. OGUNTONA PS Potocol/Government House

17.Mr. J. O. AJAGBE PS LGSC

18. Mrs. Titilayo AHMADU

19. Nureni ALADE

20. PRINCE Deji OPARINDE

21.Prince Dotun Oyelade (Commissioner for Information and Orientation)

22. Rasheedat Akindele OWOADE

23. SSA MLS/CM

24. Dr. Wasiu OLATUNBOSUN (Commissioner for Culture and Tourism)

25. Mr. A. M. OLAJIRE, Director of Chieftaincy).

The Commissioner also disclosed that the coronation ceremony is anticipated to attract dignitaries from across Nigeria and beyond, including traditional rulers, government officials, and prominent figures from various sectors.

The Oyo State Government has assured the public that all necessary arrangements are being made to ensure a successful and memorable coronation ceremony while security measures, cultural displays, and other logistical considerations are being meticulously planned to reflect the significance of the historic occasion.