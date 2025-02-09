The Oyo/Osun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service says its has generated over seven billion naira for the Federal Government in the first month of the year.

The Area Controller, Ben Oramalugo, disclosed this at the Command’s operational headquarters in Ibadan while briefing newsmen.

He attributed to the command’s achievements in countering smuggling to the collaboration of local communities, other security agencies, and the dedication of the command’s officers.

He said the seizures include 170 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 1,667 used tyres, 32 bales of used clothes, two sacks of used shoes and 40 kegs of 25 litres of Premium Motor Spirit.