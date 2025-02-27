A mysterious illness has killed about fifty three people and left many more unwell in Congo’s north-western Equateur region, according to WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

Jasarevic emphasised the frightening nature of these outbreaks, which have seen a rapid increase in cases in recent days, posing a major threat to public health.

Despite intensive testing, samples have tested negative for both the Ebola and Marburg viruses, leaving health experts perplexed about the outbreak’s root cause.

The troubling situation began on January 21 in two remote villages within Equateur province, where there have been 419 reported cases and 53 fatalities.

The villages, located over 120 miles apart, have raised questions about whether the cases are interconnected.

The mode of transmission remains uncertain, particularly regarding the potential for human-to-human spread.

Notably, the first reported victims in one village were children who consumed a bat and succumbed to the illness within 48 hours, according to the Africa office of the World Health Organization.

In light of these events, Jasarevic emphasized the critical need for assistance for local health authorities.

He highlighted the difficulties encountered in these isolated parts of Congo, which are marked by inadequate laboratory and surveillance capabilities, as well as challenging access and infrastructure.

To successfully address the outbreak, local health officials must be assisted in delivering samples to the nearest laboratories qualified to handle such cases.