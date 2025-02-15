Osun State government has reaffirmed its readiness to eradicate street begging and all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities.

Persons living with disabilities no doubt face a lot of discrimination.

A sensitisation by Centre for women’s health and information at a market in Osogbo on the occasion of this year’s valentine’s day is part of strategies to ensure their inclusion in the society.

The state government recently established the Osun State Bureau for Persons Living with Disabilities and with this development, it is now unlawful to treat PWDs without dignity and respect.

Elsewhere, wife of Osun State Deputy Governor, Olusola Adewusi distributed financial gifts and vocational gear to over 200 special needs students in Ile-Ife.

The pupils who were drawn from special needs schools in Ife, also received food stuff, clothing and other essentials materials.