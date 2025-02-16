Troops of Operation Safe Haven have successfully rescued kidnapped victims of a group of notorious kidnappers in Kaduna State.

The troops of Sector 7 had on 14 Feb 25 at about 2030 hours, received distress call about the kidnapping of some passengers along Road Kafanchan – Kwoi at Afana Daji Village in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State.

They immediately mobilised to the area and conducted search operations in the general area leading to the rescue of one of the victims with gunshot wound.

The troops acting on credible intelligence, on 15 Feb 25 at about 1600 hours, troops conducted offensive operations around Angwan Rimi Forest in Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State and made contact with the criminals.

During the encounter, troops neutralised 2 of the kidnappers.

They exploited the general area further and recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, 8 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 10 mobile phones, foodstuffs and cash sum of One Million, One Hundred and Thirty Six Thousand Naira (#1,136,000.00) only.

Additionally, troops successfully rescued the remaining 3 kidnapped victims identified as Mr Mathew Ayemowa, Mr Tunde Salam and Mr Mustapha Mohammed.

Troops are currently dominating the general area with mobile patrols.