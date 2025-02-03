One of the two survivors in Saturday’s road accident in Onipetesi area of Ore in Odigbo local government area of Ondo state has been discharged.

Thirty persons died in the unfortunate accident while two others sustained serious injuries.

Twenty-eight passengers were burnt to death while two others died while being taken to the hospital.

The state sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ibitoye confirmed this development to TVC news senior Reporter, Ayodeji Moradeyo.

The other survivor is receiving treatment at a private hospital in Onipetesi.