In order to ensure food security, reduce poverty, and train Agric entrepreneurs, the Ondo State government says it has concluded plans to setup 2,000 farms in each of the Senatorial District of the State.

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa on Agriculture and Agribusiness, Rotimi Akinbola made this known at a Farmlab in Awowo, Ogun State.

Youths from Ondo State are currently undergoing training on the use of modern technology in farming, Agric business and marketing through a programme called Enterprise Youth in Agriculture.

The training designed for fresh graduates and undergraduates was held at a farm lab located in Awowo area of Ogun State

The selected youths are to undergo a three month training on how to construct greenhouse, manage farm, plants and other Agribusiness survival skills.

Speaking during the programme, senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor and the Chairman of the Ondo State Agribusiness said the government appreciates the importance of agriculture and plan to reduce food shortages, reduce poverty and create employment opportunities through the project.

He says the government is planning to send another 100 youths for the next batch of the programme scheduled for March.

A representative of the Farmlab, said the overall objective of the programme is to raise more Agric entrepreneurs who will contribute positively to the economy of the nation

Some of the beneficiaries appreciated the Ondo State government for the opportunity

The contingent also used the opportunity of the programme to tour the farmlab, learn new things and see the practical works of the candidates.

