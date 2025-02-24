The Special Assistant to the Governor of Ondo State on Mobilisation, Dr. Stephen Omobamidele Agbi, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Dr. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, and his deputy, Olayide Owolabi Adelami, mni, on their inauguration as the 7th democratically elected Governor and Deputy Governor of Ondo State.

In a statement released on Monday, Dr. Agbi described Governor Aiyedatiwa’s tenure over the past year as an Administration of Hope, lauding its impact and the optimism it has instilled in the people of Ondo State.

Dr. Agbi, who also serves as the CEO of AS Wonders Homes and Properties, commended the Executive Council for their dedication and cooperation in advancing the state’s development.

“Ondo State has always been a land of pride, and we are fortunate to have a leader like Governor Aiyedatiwa, whose governance experience continues to bring progress and honour to our state,” he remarked.

He further praised the people of Ondo State for their steadfast support of Governor Aiyedatiwa, particularly in ensuring the success of the November 17th election.

Expressing his gratitude to the governor for the opportunity to serve as Special Assistant on Mobilisation in the previous administration, Dr. Agbi urged citizens to remain united in their support for the new government.

“For this administration to succeed, the people of Ondo State must stand together and work hand in hand with Governor Aiyedatiwa and Deputy Governor Adelami,” he emphasised.