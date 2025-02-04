The Ogun State Government has suspended the Olorile of Orile-Ifo, Oba Abdulsemiu Ogunjobi for six months for what was described as uncivil conduct.

The monarch was allegedly captured in a viral video assaulting a 73-year old man, Areola Abraham, over a Chieftaincy tussle.

The decision to suspend the monarch was reached after the monarch and his victim were invited by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiyu Hamzat, for interrogation.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor on Communication and Strategy, Kayode Akinmade, said the decision became imperative as a result of the reckless utterances and public misconduct of the Monarch.

“After the investigation conducted on the matter, the Kabiyesi has been suspended and stripped of the paraphernalia of the stool of Olorile-Ifo pending the determination of his culpability or otherwise on the allegation,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has invited the monarch for questioning over his conduct and utterances in the viral video.

The Police Command assured Nigerians that an investigation is underway and justice will be served.

The command emphasized that no individual holds authority over the Nigerian Police Force.