The suspended traditional ruler of Orile Ifo, Oba Abdul-semiu Ogunjobi, has been remanded at the Nigerian Correctional service facility in Ilaro, Ogun State, after failing to meet his bail conditions.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Correctional Service in the State, Yinka Odukoya, confirmed this development to TVC News.

He says the monarch is spending the second day in the facility due to his failure to perfect his bail conditions.

The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday arraigned the suspended monarch over a viral video in which he was alleged to have assaulted a 73-year-old man, Abraham Areola.

The monarch was accused of conspiracy, assault, and conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

The case was adjourned to 6th March, 2025.

The monarch was admitted to bail, but he remans in the correctional facility due to his inability to meet the bail conditions.

Officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service say he would be released once he fulfils the condition.