Abayomi Arigbabu, Ogun State’s Commissioner of Education, has underlined the state’s present administration’s commitment to developing education for sustainable development.

He made this known while speaking on plans and policies of the government in development of the education sector in the state.

Education is one of the five developmental pillars of the current administration in Ogun State, and the government believes that, despite the obstacles, the state’s education sector must grow and serve as a model for others.

This was part of the plans presented by the state’s education commissioner, Abayomi Arigbabu.

He claims that the government has used technology to combat examination misconduct, established student identity numbers, improved the curriculum, and created a special education portal called OGSERA to monitor, coordinate, and improve sector operations.

The commissioner said before year 2019, the education sector of the state was confronted with numerous challenges such as: limited number of teachers, poor infrastructure in schools, lack of regular promotion, poor welfare packages among others, but confirms that more than 5000 teachers have been employed by the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun.

He confirmed that more than 1400 classrooms have been renovated, with close to 9000 chairs and tables distributed to public schools.

The Commissioner says despite huge investment, there are still areas yet to be covered and the government has embarked on programmes such as adopt a school initiative and support from Alumni to attract development in schools across the state.

Representatives of groups and associations in the education sector commended the approach of the Government and seek inclusiveness for those in the private sector.

Other areas mentioned in meeting include reward for teachers and students with exceptional skills.