The Controller of Customs, Ogun I Area Command has re-emphasised the importance of seamless cross-border trade in driving sustainable economic growth and national prosperity.

He made this known while speaking at the 4th Art for Economic Development Festival held at Idiroko in Ipokia Local Government area of Ogun State.

The Comptroller wants participants to leverage on the festival as an opportunity to strengthen ties and advocate for improved cross-border trade, adding that enhanced trade activities would contribute towards the growth of communities and sustainable economic development.

The Executive Producer of the festival, Bonny Botoku on his part confirmed that cross-border trade remains the backbone of economies, connecting nations, unlocking potential, and creating opportunities for collaboration.