Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed his worry over the depleting ranks of the nation’s patriotic leaders, particularly at this crucial time in the history of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

Olusegun Obasanjo made this known in his condolence message on the death Edwin Clark, barely four days after the death of another Patriot, Ayo Adebanjo.

He said the former Federal Commissioner was a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader.

The former President said over the years, Edwin Clark has been imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing States of the country.

“I received yet another shocking and sad news of the passing of a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader, Edwin Clark.

“It was shocking because we lost Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent and illustrious son of Nigeria, just about four days ago. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Edwin Clark had an eventful service to the nation as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State, at various times between 1968 to 1974, and his stint as the official spokesman of the Federal Government in 1975 cannot go unrecognised. I remember him as a close colleague in the Cabinet of General Yakubu Gowon.

“As Senator of the Federal Republic, representing Delta Senatorial zone in 1983, it is on record that he was in the vanguard of the advocacy for minority rights.”

“He acquitted himself as a peace-loving, unassuming, and committed patriot. He was a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance. Ever since, he built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people, as a frontline politician and community leader. Nevertheless, his thoughts, utterances, and deeds were completely devoid of political partisanship.

He was a detribalised Nigerian and had friends from all over the country.