The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has advised Nigerians to ensure they get bank payment or cash before releasing their goods to anyone who orders goods.

Technology has made transacting business online easy. On the flip side, it has also made it easier for some criminal elements to defraud others.

The Commandant of NSCDC in Lagos command during a parade of four people, said, one Ahmed Hamisu arrested from the Ajegunle area of Lagos and some who are still at large are experts at issuing debit and fake alerts especially when they place an order.

He reels out some of the numbers Ahmed and his gang uses.

For the other gang, all they do, is get a vehicle, tear them apart and sell off.

He advised those who have had experience with any of the numbers to come forward and identify the suspect in their custody.