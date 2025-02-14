The Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) in Zamfara state have seized a significant amount of dry leaves believed to be cannabis, worth over N1.7 million, that were intended to be sent to bandits.

Personnel were also reported to have rejected a N1M bribe offered by the suspect to dismiss the case.

Importation of and consumption of illicit drugs many says is contributing to the insecurity bedevilling Zamfara and other northern states affected by the activities of armed bandits

A few weeks ago, DSS personnel arrested an illegal guns supply to bandits along the Shinkafi-Zurmi road in Northern Zamfara.

The arrest of a forty-year-old drug seller has occurred in Mashema village, Zurmi LGA.

He was arrested by troops of the NSCDC in Shinkafi and has confessed to the crime

According to the NSCDC, the suspect has also proposed a payment of N1 million to drop the case.

The suspect was turned over to the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for additional investigation and prosecution.

The Corp also emphasizes on zero tolerance for corruption and wrongdoing, stating that any suspect arrested will face the full force of the law.