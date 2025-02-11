The Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is fully committed to revitalisation and modernisation project of the Nigerian Railway Corporation for efficient Rail System as this will address the cost of goods, Standard of living and address multi-dimentional poverty.

The Managing Director, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Kayode Opeifa made this remark at the Flag off Ceremony Standard Gauge Rail from Apapa Lagos to Moniya in Ibadan.

The MD Nigeria Railway Corporation was briefed by the Port Authorities and the Nigerian Shippers Council on the Progress made so far and the need for collaboration in ensuring promotion of Trade activities in the Country.

Stakeholders at this Flag-off Say the initiative has an impact on the Economy as it further Promotes Government’s ease of doing business and will facilitate Import and export of Commodities.

This milestone event marks the commencement of Container traffic expansion on Standard gauge rail Line from APMT Terminal to Moniya Ibadan Freight yard.

Movement for the Container traffic is schedule for Monday’s, Wednesday’s, and Friday’s with each train trip carrying 35 wagons of 35 by 40ft or 35 wagons of 70 by 20ft Containers or a mixture of both sizes.