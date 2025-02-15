The Nigerian Railway Corporation has set a target to fully operationalise the Kaduna Inland Dry Port by Q2 2025, with the purpose to increase freight logistics and economic operations.

During a review of railway infrastructure in Kaduna, NRC’s Managing Director assured stakeholders of the corporation’s commitment to enhancing the port’s capacity.

Commissioned in 2018, the Kaduna Inland Dry Port was designed to unlock export opportunities, particularly for agricultural products, but has been operating below capacity.

They emphasised that addressing infrastructure gaps and improving stakeholder engagement are critical to achieving full utilization of the facility.

The port’s strategic location is expected to transform cargo logistics, benefiting Nigeria’s hinterland and reducing pressure on coastal ports

Once fully operational, the dry port is projected to significantly boost economic activities, creating jobs and fostering regional development.

This move aligns with the federal government’s broader agenda to improve infrastructure and drive economic growth across the country.