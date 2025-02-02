A notorious bandit leader, formerly known as Kachallah Bugaje, has publicly renounced criminal activities and vowed to abandon banditry along with 50 of his fighters.

In a recorded video lasting 5 minutes and 42 seconds, Bugaje, who now prefers to be called Zakiru Bugaje, denounced kidnapping and theft, declaring his commitment to a new path.

“We have kidnapped over 50 individuals, contacted their families, and demanded ransoms—some as high as 10 million naira, others 25 million naira. However, out of the fear of God, we later released them without taking any money,” he stated.

Bugaje repeatedly expressed deep regret for his past actions, assuring that he would never return to criminality.

He also praised Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and urged others still engaged in banditry to abandon their ways and seek a better life.