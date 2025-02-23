The Tinubu Northern Youth Forum have started an early campaign for the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027.

The group, which has an extensive network across 19 Northern States and Abuja, cited President Tinubu’s impressive track record of delivering development projects across the country as the reason for their endorsement.

According to Auwal Ibrahim Sansani, Coordinator of the forum, President Tinubu’s recognition of the North’s potential to drive Nigeria’s development has earned him their support.

The group highlighted the president’s efforts to bring developmental projects to the region, which has had a positive impact on the lives of Northerners.

The forum’s support for President Tinubu is rooted in his exemplary leadership style and commitment to national unity and development.

His past actions, including sympathy and support for the North.