North Korea on Wednesday rejected U.S President Donald Trump’s suggestion to “take over” the Gaza Strip and deport Palestinians to other countries, describing it as a “act of forcibly expelling the Gazan people.”

The state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated on its website that national sovereignty cannot be negotiated with Washington.

The statement reads “At a time when blood and tears are still being shed in the Gaza Strip and concerns are growing at home and abroad about the fragile state of affairs, the world is shocked by the outrageous rhetoric that tramples on the thin air of Palestinian hopes for peace and a stable life in the region.”

It also called Trump’s proposal a violation of the UN Charter and international law and said it is not only a major obstacle to the two-state solution but also an “absolutely unacceptable reckless act.”

The KCNA also accused Washington of protecting and encouraging Israel’s “inhuman atrocities” by talking about its “right to self-defense” and providing high-tech killing equipment to Israel.

On February 4, Trump announced that the United States would “take over” Gaza and relocate Palestinians elsewhere as part of an unprecedented rebuilding plan that he claimed could transform the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.”

His idea was widely condemned by Palestinians, Arab countries, and many other governments throughout the world, including Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.