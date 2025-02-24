The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Kano Chapter, has suspended four of its National Assembly members over alleged anti-party activities.

The state chairman, Hashimu Dungurawa, announced the suspension while addressing journalists on Monday in Kano.

The affected lawmakers include:

• Kawu Sumaila (Senator, Kano South)

• Ali Gini (House of Representatives, Dala Federal Constituency)

• Sani Rogo (House of Representatives, Rogo/Karaye Federal Constituency)

• Kabiru Rurum (House of Representatives, Rano/Kibiya Federal Constituency)

Mr Dungurawa stated that the decision was made in the party’s interest, though further details on the alleged infractions were not immediately disclosed.