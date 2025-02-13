Fuel tanker explosions in Nigeria have become a growing concern, leading to substantial loss of lives and property.

In less than two months, at least 120 persons have died in about five tanker explosions in the country and the Federal Government is seeking measures to reduce these fatalities.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority convened a key players’ meeting to proffer lasting solution.

In 2022, four road tanker incidents were recorded, resulting in seven fatalities and three injuries.

The number of incidents dropped to two in 2023 but led to a higher casualty rate of 24 fatalities and five injuries.

However, by 2024, the situation worsened, with 11 recorded incidents causing 341 fatalities and 124 injuries, according to the NMDPRA.

So far in 2025, the country has already witnessed five road tanker accidents, claiming 121 lives and injuring 79 people.

These alarming statistics underscore the need for urgent intervention.

The stakeholders’ meeting focused on enhancing safety standards, enforcing stricter regulations, and improving tanker maintenance practices.

Key issues identified include the use of ageing trucks, poor road conditions, and inadequate public awareness about the risks associated with handling petroleum products.

As part of the discussions, stakeholders pledged their support and proposed recommendations to curb these incidents and reduce fatalities to the barest minimum.

While this stakeholders’ meeting marks a step in the right direction, the real test lies in the effective implementation of these resolutions.