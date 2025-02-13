The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for the creation of gas stations to make fuelling of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles easy nationwide.

It also wants the Kogi state government to address the perennial water scarcity in the state.

Another unveiling of CNG vehicles was done to ease transportation and reduce cost in the North Central region.

This time, 10 buses have been provided to ease the hardship faced by commuters and goods.

The State NLC acknowledged the cordial working relationship between the government and workers in the state.

The national leadership of the congress pointed out the need for infrastructure development that will make the purchase of compressed natural gas more convenient for vehicle owners.

NLC President tabled a long list of demands.

Shortage of teachers at basic education level, scarcity of water, payment of arrears, gratuities and sustaining tax relief beyond one year are some of the demands on the list.

Kogi state government disclosed that salaries, pensions, and gratuities of workers are not privileges but fundamental rights that must be respected.

It promises to continue to prioritise workers’ welfare

The governor, represented by his deputy, JOEL OYIBO commended President Bola Tinubu for introducing the CNG initiatives that will enhance the movement of persons and goods.

As former labour leaders, the Kogi state governor and his deputy promised to continue to maintain a harmonious industrial relations for the development of the state.