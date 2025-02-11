The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, KN Nandap has urged Nigerian in Europe to stop the practice of engaging agents for their international passport applications, while adding that the system is now automated to make the process easier and user friendly for all applicants.

Mrs Nandap gave this advise during the ongoing sensitisation tour of the United Kingdom, France and Rome, where Nigerians were educated on the navigation, efficiency and advantages of the newly deployed contactless application system.

According to the CG, the service discourages the engagement of agents for passport application due to the incessant cases of mix-up and distortion of critical data during the process.

She added that applicants can now start, conclude and have their passports delivered to them in the comfort of their residence.

She encouraged them to use the newly launched 24 hours quick response channels, incase they encounter any challenge while using the contactless application system.

The NIS had on Friday 7th of February launched the contactless passport application system for nigerians resident in Europe, using the United Kingdom as the coordination centre.