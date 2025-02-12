Nigerian Navy (NN) operatives have arrested nine individuals suspected of engaging in crude oil theft at the Asabo D wellhead in Mbo, Akwa Ibom State.

The suspects allegedly used a wooden boat to access the facility and siphon large quantities of crude oil.

The arrest followed a joint intelligence operation involving the Nigerian Navy, Seplat Energy officials, and the Department of State Services (DSS).

The well-coordinated maritime operation deployed naval ships and air assets to ensure the suspects were apprehended.

Addressing the press after the operation, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) JUBILEE, Commodore Abubakar Umar, reiterated the Navy’s commitment to combating maritime crimes.

He emphasised that the operation underscores the NN’s resolve to eradicate economic sabotage in Nigeria’s maritime domain.

The raid was conducted under Operation Delta Sanity II, launched by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, on December 30, 2024.

The operation, led by the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Saheed Akinwande, has recorded significant successes in the ongoing crackdown on crude oil theft.

The arrested suspects have been handed over to the DSS for further investigation and prosecution, highlighting the ongoing synergy between the Nigerian Navy and other security agencies in tackling oil-related crimes.