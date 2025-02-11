The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has signed an amended Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) at the ICAO Global Implementation Support Symposium (GISS) 2025 in Dubai.

The agreement, finalised in a high-level meeting with UAE’s Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, reinforces aviation cooperation between both nations.

According to the Minister’s Special Assistant Media, Tunde Moshood, the amended BASA builds on previous negotiations, ensuring reciprocal rights and expanding opportunities for Nigerian airlines through codeshare agreements and interlining partnerships.

Keyamo also used the platform to push for a review of UAE’s visa restrictions on Nigerians, emphasizing the economic benefits of increased passenger traffic.

Beyond BASA, both countries agreed to a Technical Cooperation Agreement focusing on capacity building in key areas such as aviation safety, regulatory compliance, environmental standards, airport facilitation, and security.

The ICAO GISS 2025, hosted by H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), convened over 35 ministers, 191 countries, and 1,500 aviation professionals at the Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi.