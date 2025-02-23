The League of Women Voters of Nigeria has appointed Zainab Nasir Idris, the wife of the Kebbi State Governor and founder of NASARA foundation, as its matron.The appointment letter, signed by Irene Awunah Ikyegh, President of NILOWV, was presented to Hajiya Zainab Nasare at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi by the state Chairperson Mrs Blessing Micheal.

The letter acknowledges her philanthropy, benevolence, and selfless service to the people, particularly women in Kebbi State.

NILOWV is a non-partisan, non-religious, and non-tribal civic organization with the aim of empowering women voters and defending democracy with the league operating in all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory

Hajiya Zainab Nasare expressed her delight and appreciation for the honour and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting NILOWV’s activities where necessary.