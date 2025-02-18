The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service has arrested forthy (40) illegal immigrants at different locations in Akinyele local government area of the State.

They were arrested at their hideouts, following a credible intelligence.

According to the Oyo state Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr. Tayo Dada, their profiling revealed that Twenty seven (27) of them are Camerounians, Two (2) are Ghanaian, Ten (10) are Beninoise and one (1) is a Togolese. Of the 40 arrested, eight (8) are females and 32 are males between the ages of 18 and 35 years. while Ten (10) of them are farmers, thirty (30) others claim to be into online marketing.

It was also gathered that all the forthy (40) foreigners gained access to the country through unauthorised entry points, and none presented residence cards or any travelling documents after interrogation.

Tayo Dada also said that the Comptroller General Of Immigration Service, Kemi Nanna Nandap has ordered that the needfuls be done to repatriate the foreigners back to their countries of origin.