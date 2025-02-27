Niger State government says it has committed 300 billion naira to revitalizing basic education.

Governor Umaru Bago says the funds will be used to remodel schools and build new ones, aiming to provide a better learning environment for children.

For years, dilapidated classrooms and overcrowded schools have been a huge challenge for many children in Niger State.

Insecurity has only made matters worse, forcing students to flee from their communities to Minna, the state capital, overstretching the limited infrastructure.

Despite past promises by successive administrations, little progress has been made.

With a 300 billion naira investment, Governor Umaru Bago is on course to remodel existing schools and build new ones to provide a safe and conducive learning environment.

Education officials say this commitment is crucial to ensuring every child in the state gets access to quality education.

Hopes are high that this will be a turning point for basic education in Niger state.