The Nigeria Football Federation has affirmed that the National Play-Off games or this year’s President Federation Cup men and women competition will take place on Wednesday, 5th March, following the successful completion of the preliminaries in the 36 States and the FCT at the weekend.

Cup holders El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri, as well as former winners Lobi Stars of Makurdi, Bendel Insurance of Benin City, Enugu Rangers, Shooting Stars, Heartland FC, Akwa United and Kano Pillars were among the winners, while while four-time champions Enyimba FC of Aba surprisingly lost to Ahudiyannem FC following a penalty shootout in Umuahia.

The Draw for the National Competition will hold on Wednesday, 12th March 2025. After the National Play-Off, which will involve a number of newcomer-teams, a total of 64 teams will emerge for the draw that will take place in Abuja, with the Round of 64 competition scheduled for 19th March.

ALL THE WINNERS (MEN’S COMPETITION)

Imo: Heartland FC 2-0 OISA FC

Niger: Atlantic FA 0-0 Harmony FA (Atlantic FA win 6-5 on penalties)

Abia: Enyimba 0-0 Ahudiyannem FC (Ahudiyannem win 3-1 on penalties)

Kwara: Kwara United 1-1 ABS (Kwara United win 5-4 on penalties)

Benue: Lobi Stars 2-1 Flight FC

Adamawa: No competition

Edo: Bendel Insurance 3-0 Assemblies of God

Bauchi: Wikki Tourists 1-0 Warinje FC

Lagos: Ikorodu City 0-0 Inter Lagos (Inter Lagos win 5-4 on penalties)

Jigawa: Lautai United 0-2 Dandidi Babes

Rivers: Rivers United 0-0 Wilbros FC (Rivers United win 4-3 on penalties)

Ogun: Imperial FC 2-2 Beyond Limits (Imperial FC win 8-7 on penalties)

FCT: EFCC 0-0 FWC FC (FWC FC win 4-3 on penalties)

Osun: Osun United 0-1 Igbajo FC

Nasarawa: FC Basira 0-2 Nasarawa United

Enugu: Rangers Int’l 3-0 Ijele FC

Anambra: Solution FC 0-0 Edel FC (Edel win 2-0 on penalties)

Ondo: Sunshine Stars 0-0 Sunshine Stars U19 (Sunshine Stars win 4-3 on penalties)

Ekiti: COPDEM 0-1 NOSMAS FC

Borno: El-Kanemi Warriors 3-0 CP Strikers

Akwa Ibom: Akwa United 1-0 Eagle Eye FA

Oyo: Crown FC 0-0 Shooting Stars (Shooting Stars win 4-2 on penalties)

Kogi: Kogi Central FC 1 Vs FC Bako 2

Katsina: Katsina United 1-0 Jnr Danburam

Ebonyi: Cynosure FC 0-1 Abakaliki FC

Kebbi: Discovery Talent Academy 1-5 Kebbi United

Bayelsa: Bayelsa United 2-2 Crusaders FC (Crusaders win 4-2 on penalties)

Kaduna: Simon Beb FA 1-1 Green Berets (Green Berets win 4-2 after penalties)

Gombe: Gombe United 3-1 El-Shama FC

Plateau: Mighty Jets Feeders 0-2 Plateau Utd

Cross River: Rovers FC 1-0 E-World

Delta: Warri Wolves 2-1 De Sapele Lions

Sokoto: Sokoto United 1-2 Sokoto North FC

Taraba: Technobat FC 0-1 Eagle Stars FC

Kano: Kano Pillars 3-2 Barau FC

Yobe: Yobe Desert Stars 10-1 Gujuba Academy

Zamfara: Zamfara United 1-0 Zamfara United Feeders

ALL THE WINNERS (WOMEN’S COMPETITION)

Abia: Ahudiyannem Queens

Adamawa: Adamawa Queens

Akwa Ibom: Ibom Angels 3-0 Jacklyn Angels

Anambra: GP World FA

Bayelsa: Bayelsa Queens 8-0 Crystal Stars

Delta: Delta Queens 2-0 Delta Babes

Ebonyi: First Mahi Babes

Edo: Edo Queens 3-0 Fortress Ladies

Enugu: Queen of Softlanding FC

FCT: Naija Ratels 6-0 N-Youth Ladies FA

Imo: Heartland Queens

Kaduna: Gallant Queens 6-0 Kada Queens

Kogi: Confluence Queens

Kwara: Moje Queens 2-2 Kwara Ladies (Moje Queens win 4-3 on penalties)

Lagos: Unification Ladies 0-1 Dannaz Ladies

Nasarawa: Nasarawa Amazons

Ogun: Remo Stars Ladies 4-0 Castmong Ladies FC

Ondo: Sunshine Queens 3-3 Onimarg FC (Sunshine Queens win 4-2 on penalties)

Osun: Osun Babes FC

Plateau: Plateau United Queens 2-1 Mighty Jets Mata

Rivers: Rivers Angels 10-0 Sparkling Angels