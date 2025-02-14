The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination, with 57,114 applicants achieving five credits or more in English Language and Mathematics, representing 67.35%.

Total number of registered candidates is 86,067 with a total number of 29 subjects examined.

NECO disclosed that a total number of 84,799 sat for the examination.

70,711 candidates representing 83.39% got five credits and above irrespective of English and mathematics.

NECO added that 6,160 were booked for malpractice while

7 supervisors in Oyo, Ogun, Lagos, Ebonyi and cross Rivers were blacklisted for aiding and abating malpractice.